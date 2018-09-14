New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 14th September: BoJack Horseman season 5

Netflix’s cult animated comedy returns for all-new episodes. Why the long face? Watch on Netflix

Read more: BoJack Horseman season 5 puts the audience on trial

Tuesday 11th September: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Annette Bening stars as an ageing film star who falls for a young actor in this real-life romance based on Peter Turner’s memoir. Watch on Netflix

Friday 7th September: Sierra Burgess is a Loser

Shannon “Barb from Stranger Things” Purser and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout star Noah Centineo lead this modern romcom about a girl who catfishes a kind-hearted jock into falling in love with her. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 6th September: The Bletchley Circle series 1 & 2

The ITV series about former WW2 codebreakers arrives on Netflix. Watch here

Wednesday 5th September: Gangs of New York

Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day Lewis face off in 1800s NYC in this Martin Scorsese epic. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th September: Iron Man 1, 2 & 3

Robert Downey Jr’s fast-quipping billionaire superhero suits up to fight bad guys – seems rather quaint now in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, doesn’t it? Watch on Netflix