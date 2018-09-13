Accessibility Links

Amazon reveals trailer for new series The Romanoffs from creator of Mad Men

Matthew Weiner's star-studded drama revolves around different sets of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family

Christina Hendricks, The Romanoffs (trailer screenshot, EH)

Amazon has unveiled a glossy new trailer for its intriguing forthcoming anthology series, The Romanoffs.

From Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, The Romanoffs features eight self-contained episodes that follow different sets of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family (despite every Romanoff having apparently been executed when the Bolsheviks took power in 1918).

The trailer reveals the characters, played by a star-studded cast, as they begin to recognise that it might be their believed bloodline that’s at the root of all of their problems.

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and John Slattery star in the series, alongside Aaron Eckhart, Corey Stoll, Isabelle Huppert, Paul Reiser, Diane Lane, Andrew Rannells, Kathryn Hahn, Hugh Skinner and more.

Weiner’s show is among a spate of new family saga dramas, including Danny Boyle’s Trust about the Getty family Empire, and Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, about a dysfunctional American global-media dynasty.

The Romanoffs lands on Amazon Prime Video on 12th October

