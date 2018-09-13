Accessibility Links

Netflix reveals first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – and the new teenage witch is VERY different

The tantalising first video for the new Netflix supernatural drama is here

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

In case you didn’t know already, Netflix’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch is going to be very, very different from the 90s comedy.

The first trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series has now been released, showing how the show has been reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story starring Kiernan Shipka as the half-witch, half-mortal.

The first video features Sabrina celebrating her 16th birthday, and sees her apparently sharing her lovely blood-red cake with a group of vacant-eyed kids and a horned demon.

Cheery.

With creepy woodland rituals, dingy high school hallways and pretty much perpetual night, the teaser definitely delivers the change of tone that Netflix has promised.

The series is produced by the team behind Riverdale, and was originally pitched as a companion series to the hit teen supernatural drama.

Based on the Archie comic book of the same name, the series also stars former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez, Lord of the Rings’ Miranda Otto, and The Office star Lucy Davis.

Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood all feature in the new series.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be released on Netflix on Friday 26th October – just in time for Halloween.

All about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

