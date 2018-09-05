Dramatic House of Cards season 6 clip appears to confirm how series will write out Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood

In a bold move, Netflix has apparently revealed how House of Cards season six will write out Kevin Spacey’s character Frank Underwood.

A dramatic preview clip for the new season sees Robin Wright as Claire Underwood delivering a monologue about her husband.

The scene, released ahead of the drama’s return on Friday 2nd November, contains major spoilers for the new episodes, so if you want to come to the season fresh, look away now.

“I’ll tell you this Francis,” Claire says in the new clip. “When they bury me it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

The shot then turns to reveal the grave of Francis J Underwood. The former president’s grave has been located next to his father Calvin T Underwood’s.

Watch the clip below.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

The clip appears to confirm that Spacey’s character will be dead when the new season returns, although this of course could be one big misdirection.

A bunch of white flowers has been placed atop the grave, with the dates of Frank’s brith and death – 1959-2017 – engraved below.

The words, “46th President of the United States of America” are also written on the tombstone, but judging by Claire’s cutting remark about being buried in the “backyard”, Underwood’s legacy does not appear to be a proud one.

Claire’s quote also almost exactly mirrors the words delivered by Frank Underwood in front of his father’s grave all the way back in season three. In that memorable scene, Frank subsequently urinated on his father’s grave.

Netflix confirmed last year that it would be severing all ties with Spacey following a number of sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor.

At the time a spokesperson confirmed that “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

Wright meanwhile will star in the new episodes, in what is set to be the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

House of Cards season six will be released on Friday 2nd November 2018