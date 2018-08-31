Amazon Prime Video September 2018 new releases: the best TV shows and movies streaming this month

Forever, the new comedy from Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, and a load of great movies arrive this month

This month, the big Amazon TV release is Forever, a new comedy from writers behind Parks and Recreation and Master of None.

The series stars Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph (both known for long stints on Saturday Night Live) as a married couple who are quickly thrust out of their rut after a ski trip takes a surprising turn.

On top of this, Oscar-nominated dramas such as The Post and Lost in Translation, Aardman’s Early Man and loud action flicks Suicide Squad and The Commuter lead a host of great new film additions.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in September below.

Saturday 1st September

Lost in Translation Sofia Coppola’s moody drama about two lost souls (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) who find each other in Tokyo

Semi-Pro Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson lead a sports comedy about NBA hopefuls

Pride and Glory New York-based crime drama about police corruption starring Colin Farrell and Edward Norton

Rendition Star-studded thriller led by Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon

New Year’s Eve One of those unbearable holiday movies featuring a bunch of movie stars who should know better

Sunday 2nd September

The Way Back Colin Farrell, Ed Harris and Jim Sturgess escape a gulag in Siberia and travel on foot to India

Monday 3rd September

Molly’s Game Aaron Sorkin’s poker-centric directorial debut led by Jessica Chastain

Friday 14th September

Forever: season 1 A new comedy from Master of None’s Alan Yang and Parks and Recreation’s Matt Hubbard, about a married couple (SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph) whose placid married live is shaken up when a spontaneous ski trip takes a surprising turn

Monday 17th September

Suicide Squad DC Comic villains fight back. Featuring Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie

The Post Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks lead Steven Spielberg’s drama about the Washington Post’s struggle to publish the Pentagon Papers

Wednesday 19th September

The Commuter Liam Neeson vs a train – the action thriller you never knew you needed

Saturday 22nd September

Full Metal Jacket Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed take on the Vietnam war

North by Northwest Classic Hitchcock joins the Amazon streaming ranks

The Towering Inferno Steve McQueen strives to save hundreds of people from a massive office building which goes up in flames during its opening party

Lolita Vladimir Nabokov’s classic novel about a man who falls in love with a teenage girl, adapted for the big screen by Kubrick and starring Jeremy Irons

Soylent Green It’s people. Haven’t you heard? Classic 70s sci-fi starring Charlton Heston.

The Philadelphia Story 1940s romance with Cary Grand and Katharine Hepburn

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Johnny Depp is the all-singing, all-dancing, murderous hairdresser

Wednesday 26th September

Early Man The latest big screen release from beloved British animation studio Aardman

Friday 28th September

Unforgiven Gunslinger Clint Eastwood takes on one last job…

Enter the Dragon Bruce Lee stars as a martial artist who spies on a crime lord

The Secret Garden An adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel, starring Maggie Smith

Caddyshack Classic comedy starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield

Lethal Weapon 1, 2 and 3 Mel Gibson and Danny Glover lead this buddy cop trilogy

Dangerous Liaisons A widow (Glenn Close) and her ex-lover (John Malkovich) attempt to corrupt a young woman (Michelle Pfeiffer)