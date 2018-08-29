New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Wednesday 29th August: Great News – season 1

A Tina Fey-produced sitcom about an up-and-coming TV news producer whose mother begins interning at her station. Watch on Netflix

Friday 24th August: The Innocents – season 1

A British supernatural series starring Sorcha Groundsell and Percell Ascott as two teenage runaways who discover an astonishing – and terrifying – gift. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd August: Follow This

A new short-form documentary series following the day-to-day workings of the Buzzfeed office. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 22nd August: 20th Century Women

Greta Gerwig and Annette Bening star in this sharp, affecting coming-of-age tale about a boy raised exclusively by women in late 1970s California. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st August: Stay Here

Netflix’s first home makeover show is catered towards the Airbnb generation. Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer teach homemakers how to launch the perfect short-stay experience. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th August: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Twitter is going crazy over this sweet YA comedy about a teenage girl who’s secret love letters are revealed to all of her crushes. Yet further proof that the romcom is alive and well. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th August: Disenchantment – season 1

Matt Groening’s brand new adult animated comedy is set in the fantasy medieval world of Dreamland, and boasts a voice cast to die for. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 16th August: Demetri Martin – The Overthinker

The standup comic’s latest special features musings on donut holes, dogs, sports bars, and the alphabet’s most aggressive letters. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 15th August: Blackadder seasons 3& 4

Complete the set of this British comedy favourite with the final two series. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th August: All about the Washingtons season 1

Rapper and actor Rev Run’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Run and his wife Justine star as fictionalised versions of themselves in this new comedy series about their attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th August: Insatiable season 1

The trailer for this new comedy inspired outrage when it was first released, with viewers accusing the show of ‘fat-shaming‘. Will the series itself prove more nuanced? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 7th August: Better Call Saul – season 4

Bob Odenkirk returns to his lauded role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the show’s fourth season premiere. New episodes will stream every week. Watch on Netflix

Monday 6th August: Loving Vincent

A remarkable cinematic endeavour: the first fully ‘painted’ movie, comes to Netflix a year after its theatrical release.

Friday 3rd August: Like Father

The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer combine in this comedy about a jilted bride who ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 1st August: A Fish Called Wanda

Monty Python alumni John Cleese and Michael Palin team up with Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline to rob a bank in London in this classic comedy. Watch on Netflix

Monday 30th July: The Bleeding Edge

A documentary about the dangers of America’s profit-driven medical device industry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 27th July: Orange is the New Black – season 6

ONe of Netflix’s first original drama hits returns, in the wake of a fifth series that was devoted to a prison riot and which fans, critics and even some of the show’s creators agreed was not a complete success. The aftermath of that cataclysm brings with it a chance to refocus. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th July: Jackie

Natalie Portman narrowly missed out on her second Academy Award for her incredible performance as Jackie Kennedy Onassis in this biopic. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th July: Last Chance U – season 3

A new season of the NFL sports documentary centred around Independent Community College in Kansas. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th July: Final Space – season 1

David Tennant stars as the baddie in this wacky sci-fi animation series from producer Conan O’Brien. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th July: Suits season 8

It’s all-change as the legal drama enters its 8th season. Katherine Heigl makes her debut in the premiere, which now has a Meghan Markle-shaped hole in it following her departure to become a royal. Her on-screen husband, Patrick J Adams, has left too – but the lawyer banter is much the same. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th July: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Al Gore released this follow-up to his Oscar-winning documentary in 2017, and his message of action on climate change feels all the more urgent following the election of US president Donald Trump. As the trailer above makes clear, the documentary has a clear target. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th July: Sugar Rush

An Americanised Bake Off, with everything turned up to eleven. Bakers face off against one another another in timed challenges to compete for a $10,000 prize. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th July: Sherlock – series 4

Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson’s (Martin Freeman) latest – and darkest – adventures arrive on Netflix. Watch now

Friday 13th July: How It Ends

A new original film in which a man and his father-in-law (played by Forest Whittaker) race across the country as the apocalypse looms to be reunited with his pregnant wife. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th July: Somebody Feed Phil season 1 – part 2

Some much needed comfort food. TV producer-turned food tourist Phil Rosenthal travels around the world testing out the cuisine and cultural delights one city at a time – this time around in Dublin, Venice, Copenhagen and New York. It’s pleasant, easy watching. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th July: Drug Lords season 2

Netflix’s documentary about the real-life Pablo Escobars of the world continues with new episodes on El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th July: A Ghost Story

A stark and moving indie starring Rooney Mara as a widow and Casey Affleck (donning a cartoonish bedsheet that is NOT played for laughs) as the ghost of her husband. It’s a meditation on death and the passing of time, and it features a scene in which the grief-stricken (and vegan IRL) Mara eats an entire pie in one take, which is worthy of a clatter of awards in itself. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th July: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld’s low-key chat show is back with guests Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Dave Chappelle and more. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th July: Sacred Games – season 1

A sprawling, seething drama, made by Netflix in India and based on Vikram Chanda’s 2006 state-of-the-nation novel. A phone call from a presumed dead gangster to a disillusioned cop kicks off a story painting a layered picture of boiling, corrupt Mumbai, now and in the past. It aims high, and has enough cinematic panache to carry it off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th July: Good Girls – season 1

New comedy drama series about three suburban mums who orchestrate a supermarket heist, starring Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Parks and Recreation’s Retta. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd July: Wind River

Local hunter Jeremy Renner and fish-out-of-water FBI agent Elizabeth Olsen team up to track down the killer of a young native American girl on a reservation in Wyoming in this chiller from Sicario and Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd July: The Fast and the Furious 1-5

Advertisement

Burning rubber, Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… the multi-billion-dollar franchise arrives on Netflix – watch it here