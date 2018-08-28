US Open 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s championships

Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights to the tournament - here's how to watch it online...

The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the calendar year kicks off at Flushing Meadows in New York at the end of August.

Andy Murray is set to make his major tournament return after 14 months on the sidelines with a hip injury. He has not played a Grand Slam match since being knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter -finals in June 2017 by Sam Querrey.

The 31-year-old Briton won his first Grand Slam here in 2012, but he faces a difficult return this time around, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all in contention (the latter two fresh off of Wimbledon and Roland Garros wins, respectively).

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights for the tournament, and will stream around 12 hours of tennis each day with commentary and coverage from Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Catherine Whitaker, amongst others.

Find out everything you need to know about the US Open below.

When is the US Open on?

The tournament runs from Monday 27th August to Sunday 9th September, with live coverage exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime subscribers can watch all of the action as part of their existing subscription – and non-subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to watch the open.

Coverage will be live on Prime Video from 4pm-4am BST each day throughout the duration of the competition.

When are the finals?

The women’s final takes place on Saturday 8th September at 9pm BST.

The men’s final follows on Sunday 9th September at 9pm BST.

Where is the US Open held?

At the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York.

How can I buy tickets to the US Open 2018?

Tickets are available through TicketMaster, and can be purchased here.

Who are the favourites?

Men’s singles

World no.1 Rafael Nadal (who was victorious here last year) and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic are the favourites in 2018. Even 5-time US Open winner Roger Federer says so.

“I’m not the favorite; they are. Rafa and Novak, in my opinion,” he said after Djokovic defeated him in straight sets to claim the Cincinnati Masters in August. But history tells us never to rule the Swiss legend out. “I’m happy that my level, you know, is there,” he added. “I just need to figure out my game, get used to different balls.”

Women’s singles

Despite a number of setbacks in the months since her return to the sport, less than a year after giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams will be expected to play for gold in Flushing Meadows.

“I’m still at the very beginning; this is a long comeback,” she told reporters after defeat at the hands of Petra Kvitova in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters in August.

But she will face stiff competition from newly crowned Wimbledon champion, Angelique Kerber, who bested Ms Williams in the final in June.

And reigning World no.1 Simona Halep (off the back of a win at the French Open in May) will also pose a major threat to Serena’s chances of bagging a 24th Grand Slam.

Who are the top seeds?

The seeding for the US Open 2018 has yet to be announced, but we do know that the rules have been changed in the wake of uproar after Serena Williams was not seeded for the French Open because she was returning from maternity leave.

In June, Katrina Adams, the president of the United States Tennis Association told the New York Times that they will strive to ensure that players coming back to the tour will not be “penalised” for starting a family.

“The US Open will revise the seedings if pregnancy is a factor in the current rankings of a player,” she said.