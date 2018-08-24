Twitch to stream 932 episodes of Pokemon in months-long marathon

The live-streaming site will take us into 2019 with classic episodes of the anime

Online live-streaming site Twitch is set to launch a gargantuan Pokemon marathon in late August that will last through to the beginning of next year, airing the first 932 episodes of the anime series and 16 of its films.

Advertisement

It will be Twitch’s longest TV streaming marathon to date, following its Doctor Who stream earlier this year.

The livestream will begin at 6pm BST on Monday 27th August with the first season, Pokemon: Indigo League, on the TwitchPresents channel, and run through to 2019, with episodes airing eight hours a day from Monday to Friday. Saturdays will be reserved for re-runs, and movies will air on Sundays from 6pm.

In addition, a Twitch extension will allow viewers to collect Pokemon badges throughout the broadcast, adding a further interactive element.

Twitch marathons are becoming something of a cult phenomenon. The last time the service streamed Pokemon – for only 24 hours – over 50,000 viewers tuned in at the same time, conversing via the Twitch chat while enjoying classic episodes. Communal event programming, it would seem, is not dead yet.

Check out the full list of Pokemon TV series and films that will be featured on Twitch over the next few months below.

TV series

Pokémon: Indigo League

Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands

Pokémon: The Johto Journeys

Pokémon: Johto League Champions

Pokémon: Master Quest

Pokémon: Advanced

Pokémon: Advanced Challenge

Pokémon: Advanced Battle

Pokémon: Battle Frontier

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

Pokémon: Black & White

Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies

Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

Pokémon the Series: XY

Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest

Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Movies

Advertisement