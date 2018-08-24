Twitch to stream 932 episodes of Pokemon in months-long marathon
The live-streaming site will take us into 2019 with classic episodes of the anime
Online live-streaming site Twitch is set to launch a gargantuan Pokemon marathon in late August that will last through to the beginning of next year, airing the first 932 episodes of the anime series and 16 of its films.
It will be Twitch’s longest TV streaming marathon to date, following its Doctor Who stream earlier this year.
The livestream will begin at 6pm BST on Monday 27th August with the first season, Pokemon: Indigo League, on the TwitchPresents channel, and run through to 2019, with episodes airing eight hours a day from Monday to Friday. Saturdays will be reserved for re-runs, and movies will air on Sundays from 6pm.
In addition, a Twitch extension will allow viewers to collect Pokemon badges throughout the broadcast, adding a further interactive element.
Twitch marathons are becoming something of a cult phenomenon. The last time the service streamed Pokemon – for only 24 hours – over 50,000 viewers tuned in at the same time, conversing via the Twitch chat while enjoying classic episodes. Communal event programming, it would seem, is not dead yet.
Check out the full list of Pokemon TV series and films that will be featured on Twitch over the next few months below.
TV series
- Pokémon: Indigo League
- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands
- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys
- Pokémon: Johto League Champions
- Pokémon: Master Quest
- Pokémon: Advanced
- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge
- Pokémon: Advanced Battle
- Pokémon: Battle Frontier
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors
- Pokémon: Black & White
- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies
- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond
- Pokémon the Series: XY
- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
- Pokémon the Series: XYZ
Movies
- Pokémon: The First Movie
- Pokémon: The Movie 2000
- Pokémon 3: The Movie
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon—Zoroark: Master of Illusions
- Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram/Pokémon the Movie: White—Victini
- and Zekrom
- Pokémon The Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
- Pokémon The Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel