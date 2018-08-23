Sharon Horgan to create and star in Amazon comedy series
The Catastrophe star will play a broke single woman who starts a self-help company
Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan has got another comedy in the works, this time an Amazon series with Get Shorty actor Billy Magnussen.
Horgan is set to play a socially awkward and broke single woman who starts a self-help company in the untitled comedy, according to Deadline. And for this she needs a former gymnast, played by Magnussen, to become the face of her brand.
- When is Catastrophe back on TV?
- Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan to star in new Channel 4 comedy Happy AF
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
The script will be penned by Horgan, John Hamburg (Meet the Parents) and Ian Helfer (Why Him?), with Hamburg also taking on directing duties.
As well as the upcoming fourth series of Catastrophe, Horgan is developing comedy-drama Women on the Verge for channel W and set to star in Channel 4’s Happy AF with Aisling Bea.
Horgan also co-wrote BBC1 series Motherland, about the stresses of motherhood and the school run, and created HBO’s Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church.
In January this year, Amazon Prime Video agreed a two-year deal with Horgan and her production company Merman.