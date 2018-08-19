Renee Zellweger to star in Netflix anthology thriller What/If

The Bridget Jones actor's new show explores "what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things"

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger will star in a new Netflix drama, her first major TV role.

Advertisement

Called What/If, Netflix say the new anthology thriller aims to explore “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.

“Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”

And according to the show’s mysterious synopsis, What/If season one will follow “cash-strapped newlyweds” as they “weigh a lucrative but ethically dicey offer from a powerful woman in this series.”

The streaming service didn’t offer many other details, but did reveal that Zellweger would play a character called Anne. We also know that director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) will serve as an executive producer, alongside The Dark Knight and Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven.

The show will be penned by Mike Kelley (One Tree Hill, The OC, Revenge).

Advertisement

And seeing as Netflix have suggested each season won’t follow from the next, we can assume the platform is already planning more instalments beyond season one’s 10-episode run.