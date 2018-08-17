Netflix August 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

Better Call Saul season four, Matt Groening's new comedy Disenchantment and new British original series The Innocents – all new on Netflix this month

Netflix doesn’t take a break during the summer holidays, releasing a whole glut of movies and TV shows to binge on the beach this August.

From Better Call Saul season four to Matt Groening’s new animated comedy Disenchantment, there’s plenty of new material to explore.

If you just fancy re-watching some old favourites however, it’s still worth seeing what’s coming to the streaming service this August, from classic musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Bridget Jones’s Baby via Blackadder and Jason Bourne.

Still not enough? Check out our list of the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this August 2018 below.

Wednesday 1st August

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Beautiful musical escapism, this 1968 British classic comes to Netflix for the first time

A Fish Called Wanda John Cleese’s brilliant heist comedy joins the impressive stable of Monty Python comedy available on the streaming service.

Jason Bourne Matt Damon returns to the action franchise as the former CIA assassin.

Friday 3rd August

Like Father The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer combine in this comedy about a jilted bride who ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father.

Cocaine Coast Spanish series following the story of a young Galician fisherman who helps Latin American drug cartels smuggle cocaine into Europe.

Saturday 4th August

Hot Fuzz Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s police parody returns to Netflix

Pride and Prejudice Kiera Knightley stars in this 2005 movie adaptation of the Jane Austen classic

Sunday 5th August

Loving Vincent The remarkable film endeavour, the first fully ‘painted’ movie, comes to Netflix a year after its cinema release.

Tuesday 7th August

Better Call Saul season 4 Available on Netflix in the UK less than 24 hours after its US broadcast, Bob Odenkirk returns to his lauded role as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. New episodes will stream every week.

Thursday 9th August

Unforgotten series 2 Series three is currently airing on ITV, but if you want to skip back, both previous series of the Nicola Walker crime drama are now available.

Friday 10th August

Afflicted Seven people with undiagnosed chronic illnesses search for answers and relief in this new Netflix original series.

All About the Washingtons Rapper and actor Rev Run and his wife Justine star as fictionalised versions of themselves in this new comedy series about a hip-hop couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos.

Insatiable The trailer for this new comedy show inspired outrage when it was first released, with viewers accusing the show of ‘fat-shaming‘. Will the series itself prove more nuanced?

Zion New documentary following the story of Zion Clark, a boy born without legs and left in foster care who hopes to overcome his circumstances and become a competitive wrestler.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker The standup comic’s latest special features musings on donut holes, dogs, sports bars, and the alphabet’s most aggressive letters

Wednesday 15th August

Blackadder series 3 and 4 Complete the set of this British comedy favourite with the final two series.

Gotham series 4 More DC comic action to balance out the glut of Marvel Netflix series. A fifth and final season has been confirmed

Friday 17th August

Disenchantment Matt Groening’s brand new adult animated comedy is set in the fantasy medieval world of Dreamland, and boasts a voice cast to die for.

Magic for Humans Magician/comedian Justin Willman leads Netflix’s first magic series, blending street magic, elaborate tricks and comedy.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Romance based on the 2014 teen novel by Jenny Han.

Thursday 23rd August

Follow This a short-form documentary series (releasing weekly) following the day-to-day workings of the Buzzfeed office

Friday 24th August

The Innocents This new British supernatural series could be one of the surprise hits of the summer. Young stars Sorcha Groundsell and Percell Ascott star as two teenage runaways who discover an astonishing – and terrifying – gift.

Thursday 30th August

Bridget Jones’s Baby Renée Zellweger returns to her Oscar-nominated role with gusto, as Bridget celebrates her 43rd birthday… alone again

Friday 31st August

Ozark season 2 Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return to the Byrdes’ bleak hideaway in the Ozarks for more of Netflix sleeper crime hit.

Ultimate Beastmaster Great Britain: Survival of the Fittest The GB special for Netflix’s answer to Ninja Warrior features an inspirational group of contestants who have overcome significant adversity taking on the vicious obstacle course.

The Comedy Line-up: Part 2 More up-and-coming stand-up talent take to the stage in this Netflix comedy special.