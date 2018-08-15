Everyone’s a Romanoff in a star-studded new trailer for Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s new Amazon series

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Romanoffs, the new anthology series from Mad Men writer Matthew Weiner.

The 8-part drama is set to revolve around different sets of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family, despite the fact that the every Romanoff was executed when the Bolsheviks took power in 1918. Without getting into the meat of the matter, the clip gives us an insight into the tone, with glimpses of many of the star-studded cast proclaiming their alleged heritage.

“My father was her brother,” The Dark Knight’s Aaron Eckhart says, “I’m half-Russian, half-German and half-French”. Mad Men stars Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and Jay R Ferguson make brief appearances, too, along with Amanda Peet, Katherine Hahn, Noah Wyle (Carter in ER) and Andrew Rannels (Girls). Check it out below.

Weiner has hinted that the series is set to explore the notion of identity.

“We’re at a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are,” Weiner told Variety last year. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs. The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

The Romanoffs arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 12th October