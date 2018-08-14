Lucifer cast thank fans for saving show as filming begins on series four

Netflix picked up the series starring Tom Ellis after it was cancelled by Fox in May

The Lucifer cast – including Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia (Ella), Rachael Harris (Dr Linda) and Kevin Alejandro (Detective Douche) – have recorded a video message for the fans, thanking them for campaigning to save the show as filming begins on series four.

“We’re back in our very white make-up trailer because of you,” Tom Ellis says in the clip. “Thank you so much, we’re so excited – Lucifer season four on Netflix, it’s starting today.” Then, anticipating confusion he adds: “well, we’re starting shooting today, it’s not on Netflix today.”

The set tour then stops off at Lux nightclub, where Maze, played by Lesley-Ann Brandt, settles the score with the Fox executive who axed the show back in May.

“As you can see, I have pickled the soul of the decision-maker who cancelled us, and I’m now going to drink it,” she says. Check it out below.

Lucifer was picked up by Netflix in June after the fans had tirelessly campaigned for a revival following Fox’s decision to cancel the show in May.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich told TV Line that the #SaveLucifer campaign played a big part in Netflix’s decision to revive the show.

“They really noticed it,” said Henderson. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”