Is Outlander on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the time-travel drama

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Build presents Sam and Balfe Heughan discussing "Outlander" at Build Studio on September 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/FilmMagic)

Fans of history, fantasy, adventure and romance will all find something to enjoy in the drama series Outlander.

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, the series follows the adventures of an English nurse called Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) in World War 2, who mysteriously finds herself having travelled back in time to 1743.

How to watch Outlander online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: (L-R) Outlander actors Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) attend the Season Two World Premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on April 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/FilmMagic)

Scenes flash back and forth in time, showing her husband Frank (in 1945) trying to find her, and (in 1743) Claire meeting a young highlander called Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becoming entangled in the Jacobite risings that occurred at the time.

Audiences can catch up on the drama by streaming it on Amazon Prime Video, where the first series is uploaded. It is not currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK, but the series will also be shown on More4 shortly.

Three series have been filmed and the fourth, which adapt the fourth novel in the Outlander series, Drums of Autumn, will be released later this year. And as there are eight books in total, and a ninth forthcoming, it seems that Outlander could be set to play out on our screens for many more years.

All about Outlander

attends the Mayfair Gala & European Premiere of "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2017 in London, England.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Outlander

