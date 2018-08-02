Netflix set to adapt George Orwell’s Animal Farm with Andy Serkis

A retelling of the classic novel is coming to the streaming service

Animal Farm is getting a new adaptation, courtesy of Netflix and Andy Serkis.

Directed by the actor and motion capture specialist, the film is due to be released next year via the streaming giant, according to Deadline.

The film has been in the works since 2012, when Serkis was originally linked to make a movie version of the George Orwell novel.

The film will also be produced by Serkis via his production company The Imaginarium, which he co-founded with Jonathan Cavendish. Serkis will reunite with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves for the project.

In a statement, Serkis said: “We are incredibly excited to have finally found the perfect creative home in Netflix, for this extraordinarily zeitgeist work by George Orwell.

“On top of that, to be re-united with my great friend Matt Reeves, with his acute sensitivity, storytelling intelligence and honesty, and command in this realm, is to have the very best scenario for our long held passion to bring this fable alive.”

Cavendish added that the film would be a “contemporary” adaptation of Orwell’s work, and that it would “highlight the staggering relevance today of the satirical and dramatic power of Orwell’s re-imagined classic”.

A release date for Animal Farm has yet to be announced.