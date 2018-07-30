When is The Romanoffs released on Amazon Prime Video? Who is in the cast?

The new anthology drama from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is set to arrive later this year – here is everything we know so far

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner makes his long-awaited return to television this autumn with the release of his new anthology series, The Romanoffs, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Romanoffs was announced way back in 2016, and after a slight wobble in the wake of the flood of Harvey Weinstein allegations late last year – the show was originally created in partnership with the Weinstein Company, and Amazon has since severed all ties – it is finally ready to see the light of day.

The show will revolve around different sets of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular Russian royal family, who were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

Find out everything we know so far about The Romanoffs below…

When is The Romanoffs released on Amazon Prime Video?

The eight-episode series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 12th October.

Is there a trailer?

Kind of – in July, Amazon dropped a Matrix-esque teaser, soundtracked by Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, which features the names of cast members, but no actual footage of the series. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is absolutely stacked with stars – including Mad Men alumni Christina Hendricks (Dawn), John Slattery (Roger Sterling) and Jay R Ferguson (Stan Rizzo).

There are some major film stars in the ranks, too. Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert, The Dark Knight’s Aaron Eckhart, and Amanda Peet are all set to feature.

And there’s plenty more where that came from – each episode will have an entirely new cast. Other stars set to take part include Diane Lane, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishé, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and Ron Livingston.

What is it about?

Each instalment in the series will revolve around different people in the present-day who proclaim to be descendants of the Romanov family.

“We’re at a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are,” Weiner told Variety last year. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs. The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

Who were the Romanoffs?

The Romanoffs were the last family to rule Russia, from 1613 until 1917. When the Bolsheviks took power in 1918, the entire family – Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarina Alexandra, and their five children – were executed, along with their servants.

Conspiracy theories abound that Nicholas and Alexandra’s daughter Anastasia survived the attack, though this has been disproved – but several imposters claimed to be her over the years (most famously, a woman called Anna Anderson, whose DNA, collected upon her death, was found to bear no relation to skeletons believed to belong to the family).