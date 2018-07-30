Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be released just in time for Halloween – but can it make up for no Stranger Things?

The reboot stars Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka as the teenage witch

Netflix has confirmed that their upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot will debut just before Halloween – the same slot which was occupied by Stranger Things 2 last year.

The streaming service announced at a Television Critics Association event that the 10-episode first season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch, will arrive on Friday 26th October 2018.

Stranger Things 3 meanwhile will not be out until summer 2019.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to be a darker take on Sabrina’s origin story, a coming-of-age tale with touches of horror.

Time for CAOS. Oct 26. pic.twitter.com/uLgXFMLX0t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 29, 2018

It’s not all going to be dark and dangerous however, at least if the mood being created on the show’s official Twitter account is anything to go by.

welcome to the coven. IG: sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/gYZk9Foep2 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 15, 2018

Shipka is joined in the cast by The Office’s Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as her aunts Hilda and Zelda, Ross Lynch as her love interest Harvey and Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez as evil teacher Mary Wardell.

