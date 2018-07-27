New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 27th July: Orange is the New Black – season 6

ONe of Netflix’s first original drama hits returns, in the wake of a fifth series that was devoted to a prison riot and which fans, critics and even some of the show’s creators agreed was not a complete success. The aftermath of that cataclysm brings with it a chance to refocus. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th July: Jackie

Natalie Portman narrowly missed out on her second Academy Award for her incredible performance as Jackie Kennedy Onassis in this biopic. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th July: Last Chance U – season 3

A new season of the NFL sports documentary centred around Independent Community College in Kansas. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th July: Final Space – season 1

David Tennant stars as the baddie in this wacky sci-fi animation series from producer Conan O’Brien. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th July: Suits season 8

It’s all-change as the legal drama enters its 8th season. Katherine Heigl makes her debut in the premiere, which now has a Meghan Markle-shaped hole in it following her departure to become a royal. Her on-screen husband, Patrick J Adams, has left too – but the lawyer banter is much the same. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th July: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Al Gore released this follow-up to his Oscar-winning documentary in 2017, and his message of action on climate change feels all the more urgent following the election of US president Donald Trump. As the trailer above makes clear, the documentary has a clear target. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th July: Sugar Rush

An Americanised Bake Off, with everything turned up to eleven. Bakers face off against one another another in timed challenges to compete for a $10,000 prize. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th July: Sherlock – series 4

Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson’s (Martin Freeman) latest – and darkest – adventures arrive on Netflix. Watch now

Friday 13th July: How It Ends

A new original film in which a man and his father-in-law (played by Forest Whittaker) race across the country as the apocalypse looms to be reunited with his pregnant wife. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th July: Somebody Feed Phil season 1 – part 2

Some much needed comfort food. TV producer-turned food tourist Phil Rosenthal travels around the world testing out the cuisine and cultural delights one city at a time – this time around in Dublin, Venice, Copenhagen and New York. It’s pleasant, easy watching. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th July: Drug Lords season 2

Netflix’s documentary about the real-life Pablo Escobars of the world continues with new episodes on El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th July: A Ghost Story

A stark and moving indie starring Rooney Mara as a widow and Casey Affleck (donning a cartoonish bedsheet that is NOT played for laughs) as the ghost of her husband. It’s a meditation on death and the passing of time, and it features a scene in which the grief-stricken (and vegan IRL) Mara eats an entire pie in one take, which is worthy of a clatter of awards in itself. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th July: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld’s low-key chat show is back with guests Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Dave Chappelle and more. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th July: Sacred Games – season 1

A sprawling, seething drama, made by Netflix in India and based on Vikram Chanda’s 2006 state-of-the-nation novel. A phone call from a presumed dead gangster to a disillusioned cop kicks off a story painting a layered picture of boiling, corrupt Mumbai, now and in the past. It aims high, and has enough cinematic panache to carry it off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th July: Good Girls – season 1

New comedy drama series about three suburban mums who orchestrate a supermarket heist, starring Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Parks and Recreation’s Retta. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd July: Wind River

Local hunter Jeremy Renner and fish-out-of-water FBI agent Elizabeth Olsen team up to track down the killer of a young native American girl on a reservation in Wyoming in this chiller from Sicario and Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd July: The Fast and the Furious 1-5

Burning rubber, Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… the multi-billion-dollar franchise arrives on Netflix – watch it here