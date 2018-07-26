KSI v Logan Paul: why are YouTube’s biggest stars going to fight in the boxing ring?

The two YouTube stars will be settling their bad blood in an amateur boxing fight – but who are they and why is this happening?

After a bizarre series of events led to an extremely entertaining boxing match between warring YouTubers KSI (real name Olajide William Olatunji) and Joe Weller, KSI came out comfortably on top and immediate called out American Logan Paul and his entire family.

With an explosive press conference complete and the addition of both KSI and Paul’s younger brothers to the undercard (against each other), the event is being dubbed as the biggest amateur boxing match in history.

Check out how this surreal YouTube event took shape and all the other details you need to know below.

Who are KSI and Logan Paul?

KSI was originally a Fifa player/streamer that made a name for himself making amusing videos on YouTube. He has since expanded his brand to making (surprisingly pretty successful) music, being an internet personality… and white-collar boxing. KSI has over 18 million YouTube subscribers.

Logan Paul began to garner internet attention making Vines before switching to YouTube. He has since tried his hand at acting (Law & Order, The Space Between Us), directing, screenwriting and rapping. He has over 17 million YouTube subscribers.

Paul got caught up in controversy in December of 2017, posting a video of him and some friends discovering a dead body in Japan’s so-called ‘suicide forest’. This was condemned worldwide as being extremely disrespectful, and the public backlash has played a large part in the pre-fight narrative.

Why are they fighting?

After defeating Joe Weller, KSI declared himself the YouTube boxing champion (he got himself a belt and everything). Straight after the fight he called out the entire Paul family and, strangely enough, Rio Ferdinand.

The two have been engaged in internet trash talking ever since, with fans becoming more and more eager to see the pair inside the ring. A clever tactic considering they have nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers between them.

When is the fight taking place?

The first fight will take place on 25th August 2018 in the UK, with a second fight scheduled for February 2019 in the US.

Where is the fight taking place?

The UK fight is taking place at the Manchester Arena with tickets going for up to £150. The US fight has yet to have a venue decided.

🆕 | It's on! @KSIOlajidebt, the biggest YouTuber in the UK, will take on @LoganPaul, the biggest YouTuber in the US, live at #Manchester Arena on Saturday 25 August. Tickets available this Friday at 6pm.https://t.co/5W9dKN9y92 pic.twitter.com/DBLAg68OCG — Manchester Arena (@ManchesterArena) June 19, 2018

Where can I watch the fight?

You can watch the fight for £6 on the KSIvLogan official YouTube live stream. The build-up is on the same channel for free.

Have there been any press conferences?

Yes, there has been a US and UK press conference and they haven’t disappointed, featuring everything from blonde wigs to toilet paper with KSI’s face on. The two even came to blows.

Who is on the undercard?

If all this wasn’t exciting (albeit a tad over dramatic) enough, KSI’s younger brother and fellow YouTuber Deji will fight Logan’s younger brother Jake. As you can see by the press conferences, they also don’t like each other very much.

The comical, juvenile nature of these two fights has enough drama to bring out the 16-year-old in anyone who allows themselves to be sucked in. So, sit back, open up YouTube and embrace the chaos.