Amazon Prime Video August 2018 new releases: the best TV shows streaming this month

All or Nothing: Manchester City and Jack Ryan arrive in an action-packed month

Amazon Prime Video will be hoping the heatwave subsides in August, when two of their biggest shows of the year are set to land.

First up is All or Nothing: Manchester City, a behind-the-scenes look at Pep Guardiola’s team’s 2017/2018 season. It should serve as a strong precursor to the streaming service’s foray into live Premier League football in 2019.

Then, from the other side of the Atlantic, comes Jack Ryan, a fast-paced drama series adapted from Tom Clancy’s novels. It stars the very in-demand John Krasinski as the titular action hero.

Find out everything you need to know about the shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in August below.

Wednesday 1st August: Casual – season 4

The final season of the family drama from Juno scribe Jason Reitman. It stars Michaela Watkins as middle-aged psychiatrist Valerie, who moves in with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) – with her teenage daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) in tow – after finding out her husband is sleeping with a younger woman. It looks set to wrap a neat little bow on the show’s run, as Alex prepares to have a child, and Valerie and Laura reunite after the latter had left town to live with her grandmother.

Friday 17th August: All or Nothing – Manchester City

Take a look behind the scenes at the Etihad during the title-winning 2017/18 season.

Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley narrates this eight-part series, which will give fans an insight into the workings of the team – featuring inspirational dressing room talks from the maestro Pep Guardiola – as they march towards their third Premier League title.

Friday 31st August: Jack Ryan – season 1

The Office’s John Krasinski is the unlikely action hero at the centre of this Tom Clancy adaptation. Ryan, a former soldier, is dragged back into action from his desk job at the CIA when he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that reveals a major new threat to the USA.