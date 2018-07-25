Everything you need to know about Matt Groening’s Netflix animation Disenchantment

Have Netflix got another animated hit on their hands?

Advertisement

Following the success of BoJack Horseman and Rick and Morty, the streaming giants have commissioned a new “adult” cartoon series from Futurama and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Groening serves as creator, producer and writer on the show alongside his long-time Simpsons collaborators Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, and the series has all the ingredients – including a brilliant voice cast including Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson – to make waves in the world of online streaming.

Find out everything you need to know about Disenchantment below…

When is Disenchantment released on Netflix?

The 10-episode series will arrive on Netflix UK on Friday 17th August 2018.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – Netflix released a short teaser clip for the series in July, and a full trailer swiftly followed.

Watch them both here now.

Who is in the cast?

Groening has tapped up big names from film and TV for the lead roles in the series, alongside plenty of old friends from Futurama.

Abbi Jacobson, who is best known for her role as Abbi in Broad City, leads the line as boozy princess Bean, alongside Eric Andre and Nat Faxon as her sidekicks Luci (her devil) and Elfo, respectively.

The rest of the characters have yet to be announced but we know that Futurama favourites John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry), Maurice LaMarche (Morbo, various) and Tress MacNeille (Mom, various) will feature in the primary cast in one way or another.

On top of this, British comedy legends Matt Berry and Noel Fielding are set to lend their voices to the series.

What is it about?

Disenchantment will be set in medieval times, in the kingdom of Dreamland. According to a release from Netlfix, itt will follow the misadventures of Princess Bean and her companions, as they encounter “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Advertisement

Last summer, Groening described Disenchantment as a show “about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” so, while it may be a response to turbulent times, it is unlikely to reflect present day politics.