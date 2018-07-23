Watch the first trailer for Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy Disenchantment

The clip introduces us to a new medieval universe from the mind of The Simpsons and Futurama creator

The first trailer for Matt Groening’s highly anticipated Netflix animation Disenchantment has arrived – and it introduces us to the medieval world of Dreamland, and the unlikely trio at the heart of the story: princess Bean (Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson) and her two companions, Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre).

The clip opens with Bean reluctantly preparing to marry a prince from another royal family – but after a gruesome mishap she manages to flee with Elfo, a cheery elf, and her personal demon Luci, who says he wants to get rid of all the diseases plaguing mankind… “and replace them with worse ones.”

It looks promising – and will seem comfortingly familiar to fans of Groening’s previous series’ The Simpsons and Futurama. Check it out below.

The series features a stellar voice cast, which includes Bake Off and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding and Toast of London’s Matt Berry, as well as Futurama favourites John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry), Maurice LaMarche (Morbo, various) and Tress MacNeille (Mom, various).

Disenchantment season 1 will be released on 17th August 2018