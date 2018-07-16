The best rom-com movies to watch on Netflix

From new original hit Set It Up to classics When Harry Met Sally and Notting Hill, check out the best romantic comedies to watch online right now

Here’s a heartening stat for you: in the past year, over 80 million Netflix users (two-thirds of all subscribers) have watched a rom-com on the service.

For all the dark sci-fi series and Cloverfield movies, it’s clear that romantic comedy movies are alive and well on Netflix, even as the genre becomes more and more rare at the box office.

Check out our list of the best rom-com movies available to watch on Netflix right now below.

Set it Up

This Netflix original starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell (alongside Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) evokes the good old days of romantic comedy when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan led the genre. It finds two assistants attempting to strike up a romance between their overworked (and tyrannical) bosses. Watch on Netflix

La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone exhibit immense chemistry in this Oscar-nominated musical from Damien Chazelle about a jazz pianist and a struggling actress who strike up a romance in the City of Angels. Watch on Netflix

Knocked Up

The film that propelled Judd Apatow to the big time and made a star of fresh-faced stoner Seth Rogen, who ends up as a father-to-be after a one night stand with way-out-of-his-league TV presenter Alison. Watch on Netflix

When Harry Met Sally

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as the eponymous duo – two friends who vow to resist the urges to turn their relationship romantic. That was the plan, anyway… Watch on Netflix

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts tries to sabotage her platonic pal’s wedding after realising her true feelings for him. Watch on Netflix

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Steve Carrell and Keira Knightley are the unlikely couple at the heart of this heartwarming tragicomic romance about two lonely souls who find each other just as the apocalypse looms. Watch on Netflix

Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist

Two twentysomethings bond over an affinity for the same brand of indie folk/pop (think Devendra Banhart and Vampire Weekend) when they meet on a wild night out in New York City. Watch on Netflix

Annie Hall

Woody Allen’s semi-autobiographical masterpiece, about the troubled relationship between comedian Alvy Singer (Allen) and the original manic pixie dream girl Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). Watch on Netflix

13 Going on 30

A nerdy teen gets what she wishes for after her birthday party goes awry – she wakes up having aged 17 years. Sounds rough, right? Luckily her older self is Jennifer Garner. Watch on Netflix

Liberal Arts

How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor writes, directs and stars as Jesse, a 35-year-old university admissions officer in New York, who returns to an Alma Mater and strikes up a romance with 19-year-old Zibby (Elizabeth Olsen). Watch on Netflix

Notting Hill

Bookstore owner Will (Hugh Grant) bumbles his way into an unlikely romance with superstar actress Anna (Julia Roberts) in this beloved classic from Richard Curtis. Watch on Netflix

Before We Go

A walk-y, talk-y romcom in the style of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, starring Alice Eve as a young wife who gets robbed before boarding a train to Boston, where she meets a musician (Chris Evans) who takes her on an all-night adventure. Watch on Netflix

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The ups and downs of impending parenthood, with Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick, J-Lo, Cheryl Tweedy, Chris Rock and Dennis Quaid. Watch on Netflix

Bachelorette

Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher and Lizzy Caplan star as a trio of bitter singletons who are asked to be bridesmaids for a girl they used to bully in high school. Watch on Netflix

Adventureland

Jesse Eisenberg plays an awkward wannabe journalist who takes up a job at a tacky amusement park in Pennsylvania and sparks up a romance with his aloof co-worker Emily (Kristen Stewart). Watch on Netflix