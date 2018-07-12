New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 12th July: Somebody Feed Phil season 1 – part 2

Some much needed comfort food. TV producer-turned food tourist Phil Rosenthal travels around the world testing out the cuisine and cultural delights one city at a time – this time around in Dublin, Venice, Copenhagen and New York. It’s pleasant, easy watching. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th July: Drug Lords season 2

Netflix’s documentary about the real-life Pablo Escobars of the world continues with new episodes on El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th July: A Ghost Story

A stark and moving indie starring Rooney Mara as a widow and Casey Affleck (donning a cartoonish bedsheet that is NOT played for laughs) as the ghost of her husband. It’s a meditation on death and the passing of time, and it features a scene in which the grief-stricken (and vegan IRL) Mara eats an entire pie in one take, which is worthy of a clatter of awards in itself. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th July: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld’s low-key chat show is back with guests Ellen DeGeneres, Zach Galifianakis, Dave Chappelle and more. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th July: Sacred Games – season 1

A sprawling, seething drama, made by Netflix in India and based on Vikram Chanda’s 2006 state-of-the-nation novel. A phone call from a presumed dead gangster to a disillusioned cop kicks off a story painting a layered picture of boiling, corrupt Mumbai, now and in the past. It aims high, and has enough cinematic panache to carry it off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th July: Good Girls – season 1

New comedy drama series about three suburban mums who orchestrate a supermarket heist, starring Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Parks and Recreation’s Retta. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd July: Wind River

Local hunter Jeremy Renner and fish-out-of-water FBI agent Elizabeth Olsen team up to track down the killer of a young native American girl on a reservation in Wyoming in this chiller from Sicario and Hell or High Water scribe Taylor Sheridan. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd July: The Fast and the Furious 1-5

Burning rubber, Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… the multi-billion-dollar franchise arrives on Netflix – watch it here

Thursday 28th June: Doctor Who Season 10 Christmas Special

Relive the Christmas Special from Peter Capaldi’s last season as the Doctor. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 27th June: Denial

Moving true story about Deborah Lipstadt (played by Rachel Weisz), an American historian who was sued by David Irving for libel and had to prove to a British court that the Holocaust had happened. Watch on Netflix

Friday 22nd June: Luke Cage season 2

Luke Cage, the “bulletproof black man”, is back. Netflix’s most accessible and distinctive Marvel series yet returns with Mike Colter, Simone Missick, and newcomer Mustafa Shakir. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st June: Star Trek Beyond

The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th June: The Vietnam War

A humongous ten-parter by highly revered documentarist Ken Burns – type his name into the Netflix search box to see some of his vast catalogue of work, including the 1990 classic The Civil War – and his regular collaborator Lynn Novick, first shown on BBC4 last year. In meticulously harvesting as many sources and perspectives as possible, it’s sprawling and murky, just like the morass of tragedies it records. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th June: Set It Up

This new romcom starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell (alongside Lucy Liu and Tye Diggs) is being lauded for harking back to the days when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan led the genre – and it’s creating quite a buzz on Twitter. Watch on Netflix