Top 50 Netflix movies available now

There are some brilliant award-winning, genre-changing, thought-provoking movies streaming right now on Netflix – UPDATED

Struggling to find a movie on Netflix you actually want to watch? Compared to its incredible TV series, sometimes Netflix’s film recommendations can be a little bit… frustrating.

But don’t worry: there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood’s great and good hidden on Netflix UK. You just need to know where to look.

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now. And if you want to find out what’s coming soon, check out the video below for the best new Netflix releases coming this July.

Updated 2nd July 2018

The Revenant

Leonardo DiCaprio's gruelling performance finally earned the star a Best Actor Oscar. An astonishing watch, the film moves from the bear pit of Broadway to the untamed wilderness of 1820s America

The epic romance that introduced the world to Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is endlessly re-watchable.

Netflix continues to try to discover original movies that break through during awards season. Period drama Mudbound deserves to. Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-World War II America. The movie has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Mary J Blige.

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken – all outclassed by the revitalised John Travolta and the then largely unknown Samuel L Jackson. Quentin Tarantino definitely knew how to pick 'em.

Les Misérables

Sing along at the top of your lungs and don't worry about disturbing anyone in the seat next to you. It might not quite match seeing the original on stage, but there are some perks to having this musical epic at your fingertips whenever you want it.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon are ideally matched in this crackling cross-dressing comedy, as the 1920s musicians who join an all-girl band to escape the Mob after witnessing the St Valentine's Day Massacre. Oh, and then there's Marilyn Monroe…

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Emma Watson tries her hand at an American accent as a wild and free teenager in this sweet coming-of-age tale.

Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey's painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and illegal meds dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto's performance is arguably even more tortuously engrossing.

Shakespeare in Love

Taking the creation of Romeo and Juliet as its backdrop, this lush romantic tale follows Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), who falls for the soon-to-be-married Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow) after he casts her, disguised as a boy, as Romeo.

Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds stars in the filthiest Marvel movie creation to date. With the sequel recently released in cinemas, Ryan Reynolds' superhero slows no sign of slowing down.

