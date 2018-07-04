No, Colin O’Donoghue is NOT guest starring in Outlander season four

Bad news, Outlander fans: Colin O’Donoghue will not be making an appearance in the show’s upcoming fourth season.

For one hot minute on Tuesday, a tweet from Caitriona Balfe, which tagged the Irish actor in a post thanking all of her Outlander collaborators as filming wrapped on season four, had fans convinced that he would feature in the new episodes in one way or another.

Unfortunately, though, Balfe soon corrected the error, after the Once Upon a Time star had sent her a confused response.

“Wrong Colin!!! #StartingRumours” she wrote.

Sam Heughan chimed in to thank Colin for keeping the cast “going from afar”, and teased a disappointed fan: “There’s always season five!?”

Outlander fans can comfort themselves in the knowledge that they’ve already got some brilliant additions to look forward to for the new season in the form of Lord of the Rings’ Billy Boyd, Kiss Me First’s Simona Brown and Tim Downie (Paddington).

Outlander was renewed for season five and six in May, before the fourth season had even aired. Find out everything you need to know about season four of the time-travelling romance here.