Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
No, Colin O’Donoghue is NOT guest starring in Outlander season four

No, Colin O’Donoghue is NOT guest starring in Outlander season four

Caitriona Balfe had fans in a tizzy with an erroneous tweet

ONCE UPON A TIME - "Secret Garden" - Eager to harness her burgeoning magical skills, Robin engages in a risky relationship with Mother Gothel. Meanwhile in Hyperion Heights, Roni and Kelly strike a deal with Eloise, desperate to save Lucy from her mysterious illness. But nothing comes without a price. As things finally come to a head between Victoria and Ivy, someone may have to pay with their life, on the midseason premiere of "Once Upon a Time," FRIDAY, MARCH 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (Jack Rowand via Getty Images) COLIN O'DONOGHUE

Bad news, Outlander fans: Colin O’Donoghue will not be making an appearance in the show’s upcoming fourth season.

Advertisement

For one hot minute on Tuesday, a tweet from Caitriona Balfe, which tagged the Irish actor in a post thanking all of her Outlander collaborators as filming wrapped on season four, had fans convinced that he would feature in the new episodes in one way or another.

Unfortunately, though, Balfe soon corrected the error, after the Once Upon a Time star had sent her a confused response.

“Wrong Colin!!! #StartingRumours” she wrote.

Sam Heughan chimed in to thank Colin for keeping the cast “going from afar”, and teased a disappointed fan: “There’s always season five!?”

Outlander fans can comfort themselves in the knowledge that they’ve already got some brilliant additions to look forward to for the new season in the form of Lord of the Rings’ Billy Boyd, Kiss Me First’s Simona Brown and Tim Downie (Paddington).

Advertisement

Outlander was renewed for season five and six in May, before the fourth season had even aired. Find out everything you need to know about season four of the time-travelling romance here.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Outlander

ONCE UPON A TIME - "Secret Garden" - Eager to harness her burgeoning magical skills, Robin engages in a risky relationship with Mother Gothel. Meanwhile in Hyperion Heights, Roni and Kelly strike a deal with Eloise, desperate to save Lucy from her mysterious illness. But nothing comes without a price. As things finally come to a head between Victoria and Ivy, someone may have to pay with their life, on the midseason premiere of "Once Upon a Time," FRIDAY, MARCH 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (Jack Rowand via Getty Images) COLIN O'DONOGHUE
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Amazon announces Prime Day, 36 hours of epic deals kicking off midday Monday 16th July, with a giant delivery in central London - Amazon.co.uk/primeday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 3, 2018. Photo credit should read: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018? How does it work? How do I get the best deals?

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

105. 16D_0169

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more