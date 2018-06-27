How to watch Andy Murray play Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne tennis live on TV and online

Everything you need to know about watching the tie of the tournament so far...

Andy Murray may have suffered an early exit from the Queen’s tournament, but there’s still another chance to see the former world number one on court before Wimbledon at the 2018 Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, ATP 250 Event.

The men’s tournament is available to stream through Amazon Video here NOW.

Here are all the details you need to know…

How can I watch Andy Murray play in the Eastbourne tennis tournament?

Amazon Prime customers can watch the men’s tournament live at no extra cost to their membership.

The coverage is not immediately obvious when you arrive at the Amazon Prime Video main page. However, if you search ‘Eastbourne’ in the Amazon search bar the live stream should come up. To go directly to their live coverage, click here.

When is Andy Murray playing?

The former Wimbledon champion, currently ranked just 156th in the world, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 in the first round. Next, he will take on Kyle Edmund who has succeeded him as British number one during his absence from the tour.

Timings are subject to change, but currently Murray is scheduled to face Edmund any time from 4pm on Centre Court on Wednesday 27th June – although exact timings depend on how long previous matches go on for. Live coverage will be available to watch here.

Where can I watch the women’s Eastbourne tennis competition?

This will be available to watch on the BBC.

What is the Eastbourne order of play today?

CENTRE COURT

Jared Donaldson (USA) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) – starting at 11am

Angelique Kerber (GER) vs Danielle Collins (USA) – starting after 1pm (time depends on previous match)

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs Johanna Konta (GBR) – starting after previous match finishes

Andy Murray (GBR) vs Kyle Edmund (GBR) – starting after 4pm (time depends on previous matches)

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (COL) vs Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (GBR) – starting after previous match finishes

For details of matches on other courts, click here.