This summer you can watch all six series of cult comedy Community for free on All4

All 110 episodes of the clever college sitcom will be available on Channel 4's on-demand service

Community (C4, EH)

All six series of US cult comedy Community will land on Channel 4’s free on-demand service All4 this summer.

The college sitcom, which ran from 2009 to 2015, won over fans with its merciless satirising of popular culture, as well as its meta-humour and abundance of movie references and parodies.

Written by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon, the series centres around Joel McHale’s character Jeffrey Winger – a lawyer who is forced to go back to school at Greendale Community College – and the friends he meets at “what is possibly the world’s worst educational institution”.

Community’s starry ensemble cast also includes Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase.

The first few series will be available on All4 from Monday 23rd July, with the remaining episodes to follow in August.

Tags

All about Community (TV)

Community (C4, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

