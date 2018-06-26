Accessibility Links

How to watch Andy Murray play Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne tennis live on TV and online

Everything you need to know about watching the tie of the tournament so far...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates winning a point during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Day Two of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queens Club on June 19, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) TL

Andy Murray may have suffered an early exit from the Queen’s tournament, but there’s still another chance to see the former world number one on court before Wimbledon at the 2018 Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, ATP 250 Event.

The men’s tournament is available to stream through Amazon Video here NOW!

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Here are all the details you need to know…

How can I watch Andy Murray play in the Eastbourne tennis tournament?

Amazon Prime customers can watch the men’s tournament live at no extra cost to their membership. You can check out their live coverage here.

When is Andy Murray playing?

The former Wimbledon champion, currently ranked just 156th in the world, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 in the first round. Next, he will take on Kyle Edmund who has succeeded him as British number one during his absence from the tour.

Murray will face Edmund at 11am on Wednesday 27th June. Live coverage will be available to watch here.

Where can I watch the women’s Eastbourne tennis competition?

This will be available to watch on the BBC.

BBC2 will be showing women’s games 1pm-5.15pm today (Tuesday 26th June).

What is the Eastbourne order of play today?

You can find information about who’s playing who and when here.

