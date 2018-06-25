How to watch Andy Murray play at Eastbourne tennis live on TV and online

How to watch the competition on Amazon Prime Video and the BBC

Andy Murray may have suffered an early exit from the Queen’s tournament, but there’s still another chance to see the former world number one on court before Wimbledon at the 2018 Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, ATP 250 Event.

The men’s tournament is available to stream through Amazon Video here NOW!

Here are all the details you need to know…

How can I watch Andy Murray play in the Eastbourne tennis tournament?

Amazon Prime customers can watch the men’s tournament live at no extra cost to their membership. You can check out their live coverage here.

When is Andy Murray playing today?

The former Wimbledon champion, currently ranked just 156th in the world, will take on Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka on Centre Court from 4.00pm today (Monday 25 June). Live coverage is available to watch here.

Where can I watch the women’s Eastbourne tennis competition?

This will be available to watch on the BBC.

BBC2 will be showing women’s games 2pm-5.15pm today (Monday 25 June).

What is the Eastbourne order of play today?

You can find information about who’s playing who and when here.