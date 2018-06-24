New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Friday 22nd June: Luke Cage season 2

Luke Cage, the “bulletproof black man”, is back. Netflix’s most accessible and distinctive Marvel series yet returns with Mike Colter, Simone Missick, and newcomer Mustafa Shakir. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st June: Star Trek Beyond

The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th June: The Vietnam War

A humongous ten-parter by highly revered documentarist Ken Burns – type his name into the Netflix search box to see some of his vast catalogue of work, including the 1990 classic The Civil War – and his regular collaborator Lynn Novick, first shown on BBC4 last year. In meticulously harvesting as many sources and perspectives as possible, it’s sprawling and murky, just like the morass of tragedies it records. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th June: Set It Up

Advertisement

This new romcom starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell (alongside Lucy Liu and Tye Diggs) is being lauded for harking back to the days when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan led the genre – and it’s creating quite a buzz on Twitter. Watch on Netflix