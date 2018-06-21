New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Thursday 21st June: Star Trek Beyond

The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

Wednesday 20th June: The Vietnam War

A humongous ten-parter by highly revered documentarist Ken Burns – type his name into the Netflix search box to see some of his vast catalogue of work, including the 1990 classic The Civil War – and his regular collaborator Lynn Novick, first shown on BBC4 last year. In meticulously harvesting as many sources and perspectives as possible, it's sprawling and murky, just like the morass of tragedies it records.

Tuesday 19th June: Set It Up

This new romcom starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell (alongside Lucy Liu and Tye Diggs) is being lauded for harking back to the days when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan led the genre – and it's creating quite a buzz on Twitter.

Friday 15th June: Queer Eye season 2

Get the Kleenex out – the Fab Five are back for another round of make-overs, this time taking in a woman and a member of the trans community. It's joyous and uplifting – reality TV at its best.

Wednesday 13th June: Champions – season 1

Mindy Kaling returns with a new sitcom. She's Priya, the mother of a 15-year-old who leaves Ohio to live with the father he's never known in New York, but the star is JJ Totah as the boy, a whip-tongued musical theatre obsessive who shakes up the daily life of his dad, a jock-ish gym owner. The rapid cultural references should please fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or Kaling's old show The Mindy Project.

Tuesday 12th June: Planet Earth II

David Attenborough's moving documentary series arrives on Netflix after debuting on the BBC in 2016.

Monday 11th June: Sense8 – The Finale

Netflix's cult hit, culled before its time, is back for one last hurrah – and to save the world, probably.

Friday 8th June: The Staircase

The story of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife, but insisted she'd simply fallen down the stairs, has been told on TV before: BBC4's Storyville covered it in 2005 and updated it in 2013. Netflix now has further new episodes. If you're new to the story, this is your fresh true-crime obsession: you'll keep changing your mind as a tale unravels of lies, coincidence and the ripple effect of a trial verdict.

Thursday 7th June: Ghostbusters (2016)

Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig lead this very enjoyable all-female remake of the 1980s classic. Watch out for a brilliant comedic performance from Avengers star Chris Hemsworth.

Wednesday 6th June: You Me Her – season 3

The polyamorous relationship drama returns for a third helping.

Tuesday 5th June: November 13 – Attack on Paris

Jules and Gédéon Naudet, the film-makers who witnessed the 11 September 2001 attacks on New York and documented them in 9/11, turn their attention to another date that, in France, is branded on the public's memory: 13 November 2015, when terrorists the Stade de France, the Bataclan and elsewhere. Forty survivors recall what happened, and how they've tried to live since.

Monday 4th June: MirrorMask

Author Neil Gaiman and director Dave McKean's fantastic, fantastical 2005 film is a visual treat. Produced by the Jim Henson Company, the story follows a 15-year-old girl who travels to a strange dimension to restore balance to the world.

Thursday 31st May: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – Howard Stern

There are shades of sardonic comedian/ podcast host Marc Maron's infamous discussion with old friend and now disgraced comedian Louis CK in this episode of the US chat show host's Netflix series. As seen in the clip above, the long-serving US radio host feels he owes Letterman an apology for how he behaved when the two were younger.

Wednesday 30th May: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – season 4

She's back! Ellie Kemper returns as former hostage Kimmy, now a naively upbeat New Yorker. The impact of the character has dissipated since the sitcom's debut, so perhaps its right that this fourth series is to be the last – but before she goes, Kimmy's unusual approach to office etiquette looks likely to see her off on a comic high.

Tuesday 29th May: Arrested Development – season 5

The Bluths return for more self-referential gags and innuendos five years after the last season dropped – a bit old and none the wiser.