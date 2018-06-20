Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Golden Globe-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a big success, with fans around the word tuning in week after week to follow the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of hijinks in their time off.

Advertisement

The series stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, an offbeat and childish detective who clashes with stern new boss Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) when he’s not solving cases with best friend/partner Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) or making bets with rival/love interest Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero).

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz, neurotic desk sergent Terry (Terry Crews), self-obsessed office worker Gina (Chela Peretti) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

And fans of the series who want to watch it again (or catch up before it’s shown on TV) are in luck, because Brooklyn Nine-Nine is indeed available on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

The first four seasons are currently available to stream, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon.