Millie Bobby Brown takes on trolls at MTV Awards days after deleting Twitter account

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against Twitter trolls at the MTV Awards. Although the actor couldn’t accept her Best Performance in a Show award in person due to a knee injury, Brown delivered a powerful pre-recorded speech about her online bullies.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this — and even for the adults, too — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said in the video. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

The 14-year-old left Twitter after a #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown meme, which spawned untrue stories about Brown and racist or homophobic encounters with fans. Although many tweets were initially meant to be ironic, the hashtag was soon connected with several derogatory terms.

“If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram,” she added in her speech.

Bobby Brown is sadly not the only star to recently leave social media. Star Wars actor Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose in The Last Jedi, closed her Instagram account after facing months of sexist and racist abuse on the platform.

Her departure saw Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, telling all the Twitter trolls to “#GetALifeNerds”.