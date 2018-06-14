13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford confirms Hannah Baker will not return in season 3

The star of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why confirmed that Hannah Baker is "wrapped" - unless show-runners bring her back as a "zombie"

Katherine Langford, star of Netflix’s controversial drama 13 Reasons Why, has confirmed that her character Hannah Baker is “wrapped” and will not make a reappearance in the show’s upcoming third season.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Langford confirmed that her character would not return. “Hannah is wrapped,” she told Kimmel and the audience. “Because she’s dead,” Kimmel quipped, to which Langford replied,”Yeah”.

Kimmel then joked with the Australian star about the possibility of resurrecting Hannah, in the same way HBO’s Game of Thrones brought the character Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) back to life.

“Don’t you have an agent who’s working on this kind of stuff?” Kimmel asked Langford.

“I mean, the show’s alway’s going to be such a special part of my life, so if they want to bring me back as a zombie or something…” Langford responded.

The first season of the hit Netflix show centres around Langford’s character, Hannah Baker, a teenager who dies by suicide after leaving 13 cassette tapes explaining the reasons behind her death. In the latest season, the show deals with the fall-out of those tapes, with further flashbacks to Hannah’s life and character Clay Jensen seeing and interacting with a vision of Hannah in his head.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would be releasing a third season of 13 Reasons Why in 2019, with 13 episodes currently planned.