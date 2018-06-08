Watch the tear-soaked trailer for Netflix’s Queer Eye season two

The fab 5 are back – and they're making over a woman for the first time

Break out the tissues – the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is here.

The clip sees the Fab 5 – Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and everyone’s favourite thirst-trapper, Antoni Porowski – travel to the small Georgian town of Gay (it’s an actual place) to make over a lady for the first time and help her refurbish her church’s communal space, alongside some other heartwarming clips from the new set of episodes.

There are tears, and quite a few of them – undoubtedly to prepare us for what is to come when the season drops on Friday 15th June.

Season two of the series, which became a water-cooler hit earlier this year, comes much sooner than anyone could have reasonably expected – just four months after the first.

Culture specialist Karamo Brown told RadioTimes.com in March that they had hoped to work with women and members of the trans community in the new episodes – and the trailer confirms that they got their way. This should go some way towards hushing dissenters who criticised the series for representing only a subsection of the LGBT community.

Queer Eye season 2 arrives on Netflix UK on Friday 15th June