The final episode of Sense8 is now on Netflix and fans are VERY emotional

The first reviews and reactions to the final ever episode of Sense8 are in – and fans are full of love

Today is an emotional day for Sense8 fans.

Advertisement

Friday 8th June sees the release of a two-hour special episode that many thought would never happen, a chance to say a proper goodbye to the global Netflix hit after it was cancelled in 2017.

But while many viewers are grateful for the new episode, there is also a sadness at knowing that this will – probably – be the last ever episode of Sense8.

A huge fan backlash to the original decision to cancel forced Netflix to offer this reprieve, giving the cast and crew one last opportunity to ‘gather the cluster’.

Happy @sense8 finale day!! I don’t want it to be over. But I’m incredibly grateful we got our ending. ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈#Sense8Finale #Sense8 pic.twitter.com/JtiIQ1bTdo — Kate (@StonesPonie) June 8, 2018

Netflix exec Cindy Holland had earlier this year promised a “fantastic, fitting conclusion” to the series – so what do early viewers think of the episode?

Due to the global nature of the show, many fan groups and users have urged those who have seen it not to spoil the show for people in other time zones – and we’ll obviously remain spoiler-free too below.

We'll be emotional but please June 8: 1) No spoilers for at least several hrs. Everyone is in different time zones. 2) Sort through your feelings and get yourself thinking rationally. 3) Make #Sense8 TREND We love you. Deep breaths. All will be okay. 😉😎💓- IAWC pic.twitter.com/mFYoodoyaD — I Am We Campaign​ (@IAmWeCampaign) June 7, 2018

But the first reactions for final episode ‘Amor Vincit Omnia’ (Love Conquers All) have been filtering through – and, unsurprisingly, they’re full of love.

One fan called it “thrillingly beautiful (and one of the best action movies I’ve ever seen”.

No Spoilers:

The #Sense8 series finale was thrillingly beautiful (and one of the best action movies I've ever seen)…This show is truly unparalleled; a showcase of the ingenuity that comes from combining a multitude of styles, themes, backgrounds, cultures, all of it…amazing pic.twitter.com/WrnEiPJQAT — francesca 📺 (@francescaaahhhh) June 8, 2018

“That’s how you do a series finale,” another said. “Yes my heart is broken but in the best possible way.”

#Sense8 that's what I'm talking about. THAT'S HOW YOU DO A SERIES FINALE. Yes my heart is broken but in the best possible way. #ImNotCryingYourCrying #Sense8Finale — SayShanealYvonne (@alienladykisses) June 8, 2018

You guys. The @sense8 series finale special was truly everything I had hoped for. My heart finally feels complete. ❤️ #Sense8 — Fernando Villa (@sugarbalm18) June 8, 2018

While the day was tinged with heartbreak, in the main viewers were simply thankful to the cast and crew for making it happen one last time.

Trying to bring myself to watch the #Sense8 finale but I keep crying because this show deserves so much more, they didn’t promote it enough like other originals. I hate Netflix for this. I love this show with my whole heart. — aint you that rara bitch? (@sydney_wtf) June 8, 2018

I AM ALREADY EMOTIONALLY WRECKED WATCHING THE #SENSE8 FINALE HOW DARE YOU CANCEL THIS @netflix — 紫織🇯🇵 (@LadyJenevia) June 8, 2018

the #Sense8 finale made me scream, cry, and laugh. thank you for such an amazing, diverse cast and such a brilliant, powerful story. #AmorVincitOmnia ♥️ — pranito (@prawlaw) June 8, 2018

One user put it sweetly when they wrote simply, “My two hours of happiness.”

But is this really the end of the story?

Well that was a lovely episode of #Sense8. So now the fight continues for Season 3. — Christopher Holt (@Chrish_wt) June 8, 2018

“I don’t care how but there NEEDS to be another season of this show,” a fan said. Season three is unlikely given that Sense8 has already had one reprieve, but perhaps the story could live on in another form?

Best 2 and a half hours of my life. I don’t care how but there NEEDS to be another season of this show. The finale was incredible 😍 #Sense8 pic.twitter.com/DWI86hxyvT — Charlie Wright (@charrliewright) June 8, 2018

There will really never be another show like this. Farewell #Sense8 you really changed my life and Netflix is real real dumb for letting this go. 💖 — Sydnee Whitacre (@SydneeWhitacre) June 8, 2018

Although perhaps now the cast and creators Lilly and Lana Wachowski have been able to provide closure, Sense8’s “journey” should end here.

@sense8 thank you. thank you so much. that was beautiful. cat's got my tongue rn so i can't really express myself. that was wild. i absolutely loved my sense8 journey lmao. ❤🤗😭 #Sense8 #Sense8Finale — sg/ph (@jjvvsh9) June 8, 2018

One thing’s for sure – when a final episode contains this message, you know the connection is special.

Advertisement

The whole of Sense8 is available to watch on Netflix now