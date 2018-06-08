When is the Sense8 finale released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Everything you need to know about the long-awaited two-hour special

Netflix’s sci-fi cult favourite, Sense8, is coming to an end with a hotly anticipated two-hour special.

This feature-length episode will conclude the entire show, which tells the story of a cluster of eight people across the globe connected by their thoughts and actions. The final film was promised following a fan backlash over Netflix’s decision to cancel the cult series.

In the final instalment, “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.”

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below (updated 7th June 2018).

UPDATE: new Sense8 final episode images revealed

When will the Sense8 series finale be released on Netflix?

The final episode has been a long time coming. Sense8 was actually axed in June after two series, but there was such an outcry from fans that Netflix came up with a compromise: series creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J Michael Straczynski would be given a two-hour special to wrap things up.

Netflix has now confirmed that Sense8’s series finale will be released on Friday 8th June 2018.

Co-creator Lana Wachowski wrote a heartfelt letter to fans announcing that a final two-hour special would be happening last year, saying “improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life.”

“I had never worked so hard, or put so much o myself into a project as I had with Sense and its cancellation hollowed me out,” the message read, ending with yet more hope that the story could continue in some form after the final episode on Netflix.

“After that… if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know,” she wrote.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix revealed the first full trailer for the final episodes on Thursday 17th May. Check it out below.

The video follows last year’s first look video of what fans can expect.

Who’s in the cast?

All eight key stars will be returning, including Toby Onwumere as Capheus “Van Damme” Onyango…

…Tina Desai as Kala Dandekar…

…Miguel Angel Silvestre as Lito Rodriguez…

…and Doona Bae as Sun Bak.

Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Brian J Smith and Max Riemelt will all also star.

What’s going to happen in the final episode of Sense8?

The synopsis for the final episode from Netflix remains teasingly vague.

Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates Netflix

However, we do know that the two-hour film will definitely resolve the cliffhanger at the end of season two or, in Lana Wachowski’s words, help us “find out what happens to Wolfgang” (we won’t spoil any more unless you’re late to the inclusive sci-fi party).

Netflix executive Cindy Holland has promised a “fantastic, fitting conclusion” to the series.

“[Sense8] is a very important series for a lot of fans around the world,” she said at a recent Netflix event. “We were gratified to see so much fan love, and we were happy to be able to support what I think all the fans around the world will agree is going to be a fantastic, fitting conclusion for it.”

Series star Freeman Agyeman had previously told that she hoped the two-hour special provides closure for fans who may have felt “cheated” by the show being cancelled on a cliffhanger.

Co-star Daryl Hannah meanwhile told Huffington Post, “I think Lana did an incredible job writing this and does give some closure to some of the storylines and keeps the message and connectivity in there.”

Naveen Andrews was able to film the final episode even though he had been cast in another TV show in the US. Speaking about the show’s global filming requirements, he explained how producers on his current show allowed him “to fly to Berlin or Napoli or Paris or wherever it was in the middle of this and allow me to finish it.”

This page will be regularly updated ahead of the show’s release in June.