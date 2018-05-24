Netflix June 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month
The second seasons of GLOW, Luke Cage, Queer Eye and Nailed It! arrive on the streaming service, alongside Peter Capaldi's final season of Doctor Who and the Sense8 finale
It’s all about sophomore outings this month on Netflix. Original shows GLOW, Luke Cage, Queer Eye and baking contest Nailed it! are all set to debut their second seasons in June.
We’re also set to bid farewell to fan favourite Sense8: its final, feature length episode will be released, rather fittingly, on the 8th.
Plus, there’s some top notch British TV coming too, including Peter Capaldi’s final season of Doctor Who, and David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II.
Find out about everything coming to Netflix UK this June below.
Friday 1st June
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami A documentary about the eccentric and inimitable pop singer
November 13: Attack on Paris Survivors of the 2015 terrorist attack at the Bataclan share their stories
You Me Her: season 3 The polyamorous relationship comedy drama returns
MirrorMask Neil Gaiman’s 2005 film follows a young circus performer who gets trapped in a fantasy world
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: season 2 Freeman explores different cultures and religions in this documentary series
Saturday 2nd June
The Edge of Seventeen Coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson
Thursday 7th June
Oldboy (2013) Remake of the beloved Korean noir drama starring Josh Brolin
Ghostbusters (2016) All-female reboot of the classic comedy, which sees Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig take on the ghouls of New York City
Friday 8th June
Sense8: The Series Finale The Sensates fight to save the cluster in the final chapter of the cult sci-fi series
Alex Strangelove One high schooler’s quest to lose his virginity
The Staircase Netflix’s latest true crime documentary tells the story of Michael Peterson, an American novelist who was convicted of murdering his wife
Sunday 10th June
Warcraft Duncan Jones’ big budget cinematic take on the popular gaming series
Monday 11th June
Blue Planet II David Attenborough’s powerful agenda-setting documentary comes to Netflix after first airing on the BBC last year
Friday 15th June
Queer Eye season 2 Arriving much, much earlier than many expected, the Fab Five are back for more fabulous entertainment
The Ranch: Part 5 Ashton Kutcher’s Netflix comedy returns
Set it Up The rom-com starring Lucy Liu and Zoey Deutch sees two corporate executives trying to set their bosses up
Stranger Than Fiction Will Ferrell stars in this drama about a man trapped in a narrative he can’t control
Monday 18th June
Unsolved: Tup & Biggie A scripted true crime series tracking the police investigation into the murders of two rap icons
Wednesday 20th June
The Vietnam War Ken Burns’s definitive documentary series is an eviscerating account of the Vietnam War
Thursday 21st June
Star Trek Beyond The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto
Friday 22nd June
Marvel’s Luke Cage: season 2 The bulletproof man has become the hero of Harlem – but his world is upended by a mysterious new villain
Shooter: season 3 Sniper Bob Lee (Ryan Phillipe) is drawn into a conspiracy in this new season. New episodes will drop weekly
Derren Brown: Miracle The illusionist’s seventh one man show (from 2016) arrives on Netflix
Cooking on High A cooking show with a difference: welcome to the first ever cannabis cooking show. Chefs prepare a series of marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of celebrity judges
Monday 25th June
Doctor Who: season 10 Peter Capaldi’s final season arrives on Netflix
Call the Midwife: series 6 Another series of BBC’s hit period drama is made available online
Black Mass Johnny Depp stars as Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger
Tuesday 26th June
Sausage Party Seth Rogen’s explicit animated comedy follows a sausage on a mission to find out what really happens once foods leaves the supermarket
Wednesday 27th June
Denial A moving true story about Deborah Lipstadt (played by Rachel Weisz), an American historian who was sued by David Irving for libel and had to prove to a British court that the Holocaust had happened
Friday 29th June
GLOW: season 2 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling somersault back on to our devices
Nailed it! season 2 The hilarious amateur baking show returns
La Foret French drama about the disappearance of a teenage girl near the Ardennes Forest
Recovery Boys Original Netflix documentary following recovering opioid addicts and try to put their lives back together after years of drug abuse
Saturday 30th June
Central Intelligence Cop comedy with Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson