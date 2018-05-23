Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Netflix reveals release date and first look for Matt Groening’s new animated series Disenchantment

Netflix reveals release date and first look for Matt Groening’s new animated series Disenchantment

The Simpsons creator's next series will be an adult animated fantasy comedy, set to be released on 17th August 2018

(Netflix)

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s wildest fantasies have been allowed to run wild in Netflix’s new animated comedy Disenchantment.

Advertisement

The comedy fantasy series is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, and follows in the footsteps of Netflix’s other adult animated hits including BoJack Horseman.

After offering fans a brief tease earlier this Wednesday, Netflix has now released the first full images from the new series, created by Groening and brought to life by Futurama animators First Draft Studios.

Check out some of the images below.

Bean On Throne FIN_400dpi (1)

According to Netflix, the show will follow “the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci”. 

Warrior Pose Image FIN_400dpi

“Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools,” the series synopsis continues.

Group Sitting On Ledge Vertical FIN 400dpi

20 episodes were originally commissioned, with the first ten set to be released on 17th August 2018.

UK comedy fans will recognise some of the voice actors involved, with Bake Off and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding and Toast of London’s Matt Berry joining the cast of Disenchantment.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Broad City comedian Abbi Jacobson stars as Bean, with Nat Faxon as Elfo and Eric Andre as Luci.

Advertisement

Futurama stars including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman also star in the new series.

Tags

All about The Simpsons

(Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

143939.1c1c642c-ec6c-4488-a38c-9ab801153e21

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening to create new animated comedy for Netflix

SCENE-10-34-21-1

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

First look: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix black comedy Maniac

Arrested Development season 5 is enjoyable – but it’s time to end it now

Ben Allen
Ben Allen
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more