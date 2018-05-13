Accessibility Links

The first read-through for The Crown series three has taken place

The first read-through for The Crown series three has taken place

Jason Watkins confirms to RadioTimes.com that the cast have assembled ahead of filming on the Netflix drama

(Getty, JG)

You’d have to live under a rock not to know that The Crown is overhauling its cast for series three. And while we will dearly miss the likes of Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, Netflix has assembled an almighty line-up to take the reins when the drama returns.

Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter will step into the fold, along with Jason Watkins who has been cast as Harold Wilson, Britain’s Prime Minister from 1964 to 1970, and then again from 1974-76.

Watkins was on the red carpet at the Bafta TV Awards where he told RadioTimes.com that production is about to kick off on the third series, with a read-through taking place on the morning of the ceremony, Sunday 13th May.

The actor – who won a Bafta in 2014 for his portrayal of the eponymous character in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and played Tim Ifield in the last series of Line of Duty – added that Wilson is really interesting to play because he was the first working class British PM so he “rattled the cage”.

Watkins wasn’t the only Crown cast member on the red carpet. Vanessa Kirby – who played Princess Margaret in the drama’s first iteration and is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Bafta – has been busy chatting about her critically acclaimed role…

“I never expected anyone to watch it – I thought my granny would.

“The best thing about it is I literally love Margaret so much so to have so many people love the character as much as I do is a lovely thing to share.”

