Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in new TV series made for Facebook

The Welsh star will play a ruthless pageant coach in Queen America, a dark comedy for new streaming service Facebook Watch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Getty, TL

Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to lead new series Queen America for Facebook.

According to Variety, the new 10-episode dark comedy – which will be available on new video platform Facebook Watch – will see the Oscar-winning star play Vicki Ellis, a ruthless US pageant coach trying to mould women into the next Miss America.

Set in Oklahoma, the series will see Ellis attempting to train hapless Samantha Stone (currently uncast), a struggle that means her “entire reputation might be at stake”.

Created by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear the Walking Dead), Queen America has hired Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) as an executive producer.

A release date hasn’t been provided yet, but Queen America is a good sign Facebook is expanding their video platform. It’s not yet available in the UK and only a limited number of US users currently have access.

When it’s rolled out, Facebook Watch will be available on the Facebook mobile app, desktop, and via Facebook’s TV apps, including those made for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Queen America won’t be the only show available on Watch: Facebook has greenlit drama SKAM Austin, the comedy Loosely Exactly Nicole and Tom Brady docuseries Tom vs Time. You can see other shows on offer here.

All about Inside Facebook: Secrets of the Social Network

