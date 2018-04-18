Idris Elba to star in new Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie

The Luther actor will play a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor giving it one last shot

Luther’s Idris Elba will star as a struggling DJ in a brand-new Netflix comedy series called Turn Up Charlie.

Advertisement

Elba is, of course, a successful DJ himself (seriously, he’s released an EP, played Glastonbury, and once opened for Madonna). But he’ll be dialling back his musical skills to play Charlie, an eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success. But the plan involves becoming a nanny to his famous friend’s difficult daughter.

Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season of the half-hour comedy, with production set to begin in May, according to Variety. Turn Up Charlie is co-created by TV producer Gary Reich and Elba himself.

Though best known for Luther and The Wire, Elba has recently taken a turn towards comedy in his career, creating and starring in the current Sky series In the Long Run alongside Bill Bailey.

In a story loosely based on his own tough childhood, he plays a Sierra Leonean immigrant living with his family in London in the 80s.

Advertisement

No release date for Turn Up Charlie has yet been announced.