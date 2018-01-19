Accessibility Links

Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix?

Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the popular US sitcom

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Actors Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor and Christin Milloti on stage at The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014 Honoring "How I Met Your Mother" Series Farewell at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How I Met Your Mother is an award winning American sitcom, created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel and Neil Patrick Harris amongst others.

The show follows Ted Mosby, a hopeless romantic and architect, and his group of friends who live New York. Told in flashbacks with him as the narrator, the show is centered on the narrative of how Ted met the mother of his children, a story that he is (slowly over the course of 9 series) telling them.

How to watch How I Met Your Mother online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

Hulu – Buy now

How I Met Your Mother - Series 9 - Gallery

In America, the show was originally broadcast on CBS. It was also shown in the UK on E4. Now, it is available to watch on NOW TV, or Hulu for subscriberst. Alternatively, fans can catch re-runs on E4. A spin off, How I Met Your Dad, is also being planned.

But it’s bad news for streamers. How I Met Your Mother isn’t currently on Netflix in the UK.

