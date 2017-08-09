The most underrated movies on Netflix

We skipped through a gazillion Adam Sandler films to find the best of the rest and the hidden gems available right now – it's time to up your Netflix game

Wade beyond the superheroes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsons and Adam Sandlers on Netflix and you’ll find a rich supply of fantastic, under-the-radar films that your Netflix algorithm – which thinks Twilight is a “dark” movie – may have pushed to the bottom of the deck.

We selected ten diverse, original and compelling films that are available to stream on Netflix UK. Check them out below.

Anthropoid

If you’re willing to overlook Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy’s slightly dodgy Czech accents, Anthropoid offers an entertaining retelling of one of the more remarkable, and often overlooked stories of individual heroism in WW2. The Irish superstars play a couple of Czech soldiers attempting to assassinate one of the highest ranking Nazi officials.

The Lobster

Absurdist comedy from eccentric Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos. Colin Farrell stars as an overweight, mustachioed divorcee in a dystopian society where singletons are forced into communes and given 45 days to find a mate or face being turned into an animal of their choosing. The dialogue is dry and witty and the bizarre unfolding of a star-crossed romance between Farrell and equally eccentric outsider Rachel Weisz adds some heart to the tale.

Under The Skin

Scarlett Johansson combs through the streets of Glasgow in a white van, preying on lonely men in this unsettling sci-fi/horror from Sexy Beast director Jonathan Glazer. Worth a watch for the otherworldly, Kubrick-esque soundtrack by British composer Mica Levi alone.

Let the Right One In

The year was 2008, and Twilight had tarnished the good name of vampires everywhere. Out of nowhere (Sweden) Let The Right One In emerged to remind us that some of them still had a bite to back up their bark. Employing elements of romance and horror, this tale of a young misfit who befriends a vampire is unsettling and oddly moving.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

This Kiwi comedy helped to land director Taika Waititi a rather high-profile Hollywood debut in Thor: Ragnarok – which is due out later this year. Newly orphaned teen Ricky and his crotchety uncle Hec (Sam Neill) find themselves on the wrong side of the law during a trip through the wilderness in New Zealand.

Son of Saul

Shot in the narrow ratio of 1.375:1, this claustrophobic, harrowing Hungarian drama follows a day in the life of Auschwitz prisoner Saul, a sonderkommando – detainees forced to help with the disposal of gas chamber victims – who discovers a body he believes to be his son. The camera focuses on Saul for the majority of the film, as horrific events unfold around him in the background. Awarded the Oscar for best foreign film in 2017.

Dope

Hip-hop culture’s answer to Ferris Bueller’s day off. A straight-A student from a crime-ridden neighbourhood in Inglewood, California inadvertently finds himself peddling drugs for a local dealer (played by rapper A$AP Rocky), while simultaneously trying to snatch his girlfriend (Zoe Kravitz).

Anomalisa

Existentialist stop-motion puppetry from Charlie Kaufman. A lonely middle aged customer services expert finds the only woman who he perceives to be individual while attending a conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. Includes graphic scenes and some puppet genitalia, which can’t be unseen.

Shame

A dark, unflinching look at sex addiction from 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen. Michael Fassbender puts in a compelling performance as an addict whose life is spiralling out of control while his troubled sister (Carey Mulligan) is in town. Visceral cinema from a modern master at his best.

Sing Street

John Carney’s nostalgic follow-up to indie music masterpiece Once is an ode to teenage romantic idealism and the “happy sad” emotions that contribute to the best pop songs. A young outcast at a north Dublin school in the 1980s forms a band with the aspiration of winning a girl’s heart.

