Who won Love Island: Australia 2019? Season 2 winner revealed

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals who won series two of Love Island: Australia currently airing on ITV2.

Published:

Season two of Love Island: Australia has been revived for ITV2, kicking off on the network from March 1st.

The series was originally filmed in Fiji in 2019, which means the winners have already been announced.

So, if you’re already itching to find out who out out of the Love Island: Australia season two cast won, well then read on as we’re about to reveal the winning couple of season two.

Warning: This article contains huge spoilers – only scroll down if you want to know who wins the series currently airing on ITV2.

Who won Love Island: Australia 2019?

The second series of Love Island: Australia was won by Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

Model Anna, 27, entered the villa on Day four, while Josh who worked as a mortgage broker didn’t arrive on the island until Day eight.

The pair chose love over money and left the villa with Josh splitting the $50,000 Love Island: Australia prize money with his new girl.

While others re-coupled throughout the series, it was pretty much love at first sight for the duo who only went from strength-to-strength as the weeks went on, even becoming boyfriend and girlfriend in their final week.

The pair seemed to be going strong after the show, too, as they moved in together in Melbourne.

However, last year November they announced they’d split.

“It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways,” Anna posted. “I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It’s extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh has since moved out of the place they shared, and was quarantining in Darwin before planning to return to Sydney.

Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir won the first series, though they also didn’t stay together after the show ended.

Love Island: Australia season two is on ITV2 at 9pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

