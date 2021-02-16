First Dates: Did Thomas and Imi stay together?

Fans were left gutted at the end of tonight’s First Dates, as the show didn’t post an update on adorable couple Thomas and Imi.

The young students won us over with their awkward flirting, as they hit it off straight away.

There was one tense moment when theology and anthropology student Imi asked a difficult question from her box of ice breaker cards, and molecular biologist Thomas made the catastrophic error of saying he was more intelligent than her. Nonetheless, the pair still seemed smitten by the time they had to pay the bill.

They even said they’d like to see each other again, and the cameras showed the lovebirds getting into a taxi to go to a bar after their restaurant date. But what then?

As is tradition on the series, the episode finished with a quick photo update on all of the couples we’d met, but no word on Thomas and Imi. It left fans wondering what had become of the cute pair, taking to Twitter in the hope of some news.

#firstdates What happened to Imi and Thomas? Is it just me or wasn't there an update on them at the end? — Alex Pham-Smith 💙 (@alexphamsmith) February 16, 2021

Thomas seems like one of the most genuine people you could ever meet, I really hope him and Imi have seen each other again #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/zEAI5RJmMX — CH (@OfficialCWH) February 16, 2021

What about Thomas & Immi/Immy/ Imi? I’m so unhealthily invested! #FirstDates — Hellanope (@lazyfoodielady) February 16, 2021

It’s unclear whether they were missed out because of an editing error or if there is genuinely no news on Thomas and Imi’s relationship status. However the pair seemed so right for each other, with both of them stating they were looking for the same thing: “to have stupid conversations with”. We had such high hopes…

RadioTimes.com has asked Channel 4 for an update on the couple – we will bring it to you as soon as we have it. Fingers crossed for a happy ending.

First Dates continues on Tuesday night at 10pm on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide for something to watch tonight.