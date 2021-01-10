When is Terry Pratchett’s Discworld film The Amazing Maurice’s release date?

Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novel The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents is coming to the big screen next year, with the likes of Emilia Clarke, Hugh Laurie and Hugh Bonneville lending their voices to the late author’s wacky characters.

Set for release on Sky Cinema, the animated film follows the titular cat whose money-making scam involving a pipe playing child and a swarm of talking rats goes awry.

The Amazing Maurice is just one of the many Discworld novels being adapted into feature films, with Pratchett’s production company Narrativia planning to create “truly authentic” content based on the iconic books.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Amazing Maurice and when we’re likely to see it.

When is The Amazing Maurice released?

Sky has announced that The Amazing Maurice will be arriving on Sky Cinema in 2022.

While a specific release date has not yet been confirmed by Sky, we’ll be keeping this page updated so watch this space!

What is The Amazing Maurice about?

Based on the 28th novel in Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, The Amazing Maurice follows the titular streetwise ginger cat as he undertakes the perfect money-making scam with the help of a pipe-player and a horde of “strangely educated, talking rats”.

“When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm, Malicia,” Sky teases. “Their little con soon goes down the drain as something very bad is waiting for them in the cellars.”

Sky says that its animated adaptation of The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents has “the full support of the Terry Pratchett estate”.

The Amazing Maurice cast

Sky revealed The Amazing Maurice’s stellar cast in November, with Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke set to voice bookworm Malicia and Roadkill’s Hugh Laurie voicing Maurice.

Other members of the cast include Wonder Woman’s David Thewlis (Boss Man), Yesterday’s Himesh Patel (Keith), The King’s Man’s Gemma Arterton (Peaches) and Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville (The Mayor).

The Amazing Maurice trailer

Sky has not yet released a trailer for The Amazing Maurice, but we’ll keep you updated as and when a teaser clip is released.

You can buy Terry Pratchett's Discworld novel The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents on Amazon.