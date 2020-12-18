Stars Wars’ original Boba Fett, actor Jeremy Bulloch has died, aged 75

A key member of the original Star Wars trilogy, English actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Mandalorian warrior and bounty hunter Boba Fett, has died, aged 75.

Advertisement

The news emerged on Thursday on his Facebook page, while Daniel Logan, who played the same role in the prequel Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones wrote on Instagram: “I’LL LOVE YOU FOREVER.!! CONVENTIONS WONT BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU ALWAYS”.

Star Wars tweeted its tribute: “He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

His co-star in the trilogy, Mark Hamill, posted: “Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him.”

SEAC

Bulloch wore Boba Fett’s armour in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and because he was wearing a mask was able to play another role in the films: he appeared as an Imperial officer in The Empire Strikes Back. He also played Captain Colton in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The legacy of Boba Fett lives on in Disney+ hit series The Mandalorian: the character is played by Temuera Morrison, who actually played Fett’s father Jengo in Episode II — Attack of the Clones.

Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch had a long and colourful career as an actor. He had recurring roles in Doctor Who as Hal and Tor during the ’60s and ’70s, he played Edward of Wickham in the classic ’80s adventure series Robin of Sherwood and he had roles in a number of James Bond movies, including The Spy Who Loved Me and For Your Eyes Only.

The message on his Facebook page reads: “Jeremy died peacefully on 17th December 2020 following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease. He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years. Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days. Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond; TV series the Newcomers, Doctor Who, Agony and Robin of Sherwood, and several West End theatre productions. Away from the screen Jeremy was a talented footballer and cricketer. He also supported a number of charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital who saved his granddaughter’s life. He was devoted to his wife, three sons and ten grandchildren, who all love him dearly and will miss him terribly.”

Advertisement

Read the full character history of Boba Fett.