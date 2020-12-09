When is The Polar Express on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

Hop on board The Polar Express for a heartwarming Christmas movie that even includes the soothing tones of Tom Hanks. The animated classic is America’s very own Snowman as both are adapted from children’s storybooks and both have firmly embedded themselves in yuletide lore – for good reason.

The Polar Express was the first movie to be completely shot in Performance Capture CGI (which had been used before to animate the likes of Gollum), making for some visually stunning shots and a highly entertaining ride.

Sadly, the humbling tale isn’t showing on any of the major free broadcasters so you might have to shell out for the train fare this year. Here are some options:

When is The Polar Express on TV?

The Polar Express won’t be showing on any of the free broadcasters this year. However, it is available to watch on Sky Cinema as part of their Christmas line-up. Alternatively, the movie can be rented or purchased from the regular places or you can buy it on Blu-Ray.

What is The Polar Express about?

“On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.”

This animated movie is the perfect Christmas watch and full of all the festive feels needed to be a classic for this time of year.

Who is in the cast of The Polar Express?

Tom Hanks, mostly. The Oscar-winning actor played Hero Boy’s father, Hobo, Scrooge puppet, Santa Claus, the Narrator and Conductor- there is a lot of Hanks in this movie!

He also did some of the motion-capture for Hero Boy, who was voiced by Daryl Sabara and The Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson.

